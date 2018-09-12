Top 50 2018 - Bandings

Top 50 listing - Brokers are listed alphabetically in bands of GWP

£1bn plus

Hastings Direct (Hastings Insurance Services)

£500m-£999.99m

£250m-£499.99m

A-Plan Group • Adrian Flux Insurance • Swinton Group • The Ardonagh Group - Schemes and Programmes

£150m-£249.99m

Atlanta Group (Autonet Insurance Services & Carole Nash Insurance Consultants) • Complete Cover Group / Hyperformance • Eldon Insurance Services • Gallagher • Markerstudy Group – Retail and Affinity

£100m-£149.99m

Be Wiser Insurance • Vantage Holdings

£75m-£99.99m

Abbey Insurance Brokers • Acorn Insurance & Financial Services • Jelf • MCE Insurance • Premium Choice Insurance

£50m-£74.99m

Aston Lark • Devitt Insurance Services • Grove & Dean • Hughes Insurance • Stackhouse Poland

£25m-£49.99m

AllClear • Autoline Insurance Group • Avantia Insurance • Brightside Group • Carrot Risk Technologies • Dayinsure • Higos Insurance Services • Hood Group • Howden UK • Sure Thing! • TempCover

£20m-£24.99m

Academy Insurance • Alan Boswell Group • Caravan Guard • Principal Insurance

£15m-£19.99m

Aon UK • Ceta Insurance • Lifesure • Lycetts

£10m-£14.99m

P J Hayman & Company • SEIB Insurance Brokers • Sutton Winson

Under £10m

ICB Group • Kerr Group Insurance • Laurie Ross • Ryan’s • Saffron Insurance Services

Undisclosed

The following companies asked to be wholly or partly excluded from the list or did not supply their details. However, they would otherwise form part of this year’s Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines. This listing is not the full representation of brokers within the personal lines market. AA • BGL Group • Cornmarket Insurance Services • One Call • Right Choice Insurance Brokers • Staysure • 1st Central