Top 50 2018 - Bandings
Top 50 listing - Brokers are listed alphabetically in bands of GWP
£1bn plus
Hastings Direct (Hastings Insurance Services)
£500m-£999.99m
£250m-£499.99m
A-Plan Group • Adrian Flux Insurance • Swinton Group • The Ardonagh Group - Schemes and Programmes
£150m-£249.99m
Atlanta Group (Autonet Insurance Services & Carole Nash Insurance Consultants) • Complete Cover Group / Hyperformance • Eldon Insurance Services • Gallagher • Markerstudy Group – Retail and Affinity
£100m-£149.99m
Be Wiser Insurance • Vantage Holdings
£75m-£99.99m
Abbey Insurance Brokers • Acorn Insurance & Financial Services • Jelf • MCE Insurance • Premium Choice Insurance
£50m-£74.99m
Aston Lark • Devitt Insurance Services • Grove & Dean • Hughes Insurance • Stackhouse Poland
£25m-£49.99m
AllClear • Autoline Insurance Group • Avantia Insurance • Brightside Group • Carrot Risk Technologies • Dayinsure • Higos Insurance Services • Hood Group • Howden UK • Sure Thing! • TempCover
£20m-£24.99m
Academy Insurance • Alan Boswell Group • Caravan Guard • Principal Insurance
£15m-£19.99m
Aon UK • Ceta Insurance • Lifesure • Lycetts
£10m-£14.99m
P J Hayman & Company • SEIB Insurance Brokers • Sutton Winson
Under £10m
ICB Group • Kerr Group Insurance • Laurie Ross • Ryan’s • Saffron Insurance Services
Undisclosed
The following companies asked to be wholly or partly excluded from the list or did not supply their details. However, they would otherwise form part of this year’s Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines. This listing is not the full representation of brokers within the personal lines market. AA • BGL Group • Cornmarket Insurance Services • One Call • Right Choice Insurance Brokers • Staysure • 1st Central