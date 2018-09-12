Insurance Age

Top 50 2018 - Welcome

Sian Barton
The personal lines sector continues to show impressive growth figures

From the sponsor

Supercover logo

Nurturing long-term relationships is at the heart of Supercover Insurance.

Partners must be able to offer their brokers a valuable bespoke service which enables them to give the best solutions to their customers.

Insurance add-ons, such as gadgets and mobile phones, is one area that can help drive growth for the broker market. Opportunities in mobile are set to increase as technology and the 5G network develops.

Providers to these brokers must ensure they can offer a reliable income stream while also ensuring the end customer is being serviced by leading experts in the field.

We’re proud to work with personal lines brokers already and look forward to seeing how these relationships develop and build to generate opportunities in the budding add-on market.

Ross Barrington, managing director of Markerstudy Retail and Affinity

Insurance Age reporter Emmanuel Kenning has crunched the personal lines numbers and the findings point to a healthy and strong broker community.

There is a lot of juicy detail in the analysis but I’d like to highlight a few points.

Brokers continued to grow in a market that failed to hold on fully to the boost provided by the Ogden rate change in 2017.

The information supplied reveals just how dynamic brokers in this sector are. I think readers will be surprised at how many deals have happened in recent years.

And, the numbers also show – standby for the magic words – organic growth, including for those that have been buying.

Innovation is always key to remaining on top. The article by Ross Barrington outlines where brokers could find ways to innovate with add-ons and mobile cover.

A huge thank you to all who contributed to this year’s examination of the market. We look forward now to 2019 and hope to see even more of you involved next year.

Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines 2018

