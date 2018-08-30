Worcester broker targets acquisitions

Hazelton Mountford is currently working to identify potential buys and seeking brokers with around £3m GWP.

Worcester broker Hazelton Mountford is positioning itself for acquisitions as it seeks to consolidate its position in the local area.

Director Gordon Hazelton told Insurance Age that the business is currently working with an insurer to identify acquisition targets in the region.

Independent

He commented: “We would be looking at independent commercial brokers with a premium income of around £3m. We’re working with an insurer who I won’t name to help us source a broker.”

Fellow director Jake Mountford added: “We’d be looking in Herefordshire, Gloucestershire and Warwickshire. We’d want to keep it local. We want to dominate in this area.”

The business, which was set up in 2008 currently has a GWP or around £7m and specialises in general corporate commercial, property, haulage and equine.

The broker also revealed its plan to open up an office in the Isle of Man after doing business on the island and seeing an opportunity to develop over there.

Independence

According to the pair Hazelton Mountford is committed to being an independent broker and it has so far resisted consolidator approaches.

Mountford added: “Business is not just about size and leveraging big commissions.”

The full interview can be seen in the September issue of Insurance Age.

