THB expands UK wholesale broking operation

Declan Durkan has been promoted to MD of THB Risk Solutions as the group seeks to renew focus on UK retail brokers.

THB has refreshed its wholesale broking operation, THB UK Risk Solutions, which works with UK retail brokers.

As part of this Declan Durkan has been promoted to managing director for the division as it looks to “deliver to UK brokers the broadest range of insurances that THB has ever offered”.

Durkan, who was previously commercial and placement director, commented: “I’m delighted to be leading a strong and experienced team – boosted recently by the appointment of two more business development managers – to assist our retail broking partners in developing new revenue opportunities and supporting them with the placement of both common and complex risks.”

New lines

He explained that the business would be adding specialist marine, energy and transportation and aviation to its retail broker offering which already includes commercial, property, liability, fleet, and professional and financial classes including cyber liability.

Durkan, who joined THB in 2017 following senior roles at JLT, Marsh and Arthur J Gallagher, added: “Plus we’re building a bigger portfolio of schemes and online options making it quicker and easier than ever for our brokers to meet their clients’ needs. We want THB to be our brokers’ first choice for all their UK risks.”

THB said it works with 1,300 retail brokers across the UK and stated that the move signals the international group’s renewed focus on supporting UK retail brokers.

Durkan will report directly to Darren Nightingale, CEO of THB MET (which encompasses the Lloyd’s broker’s marine, energy & transportation divisions), to deliver the altered proposition.

Support

Nightingale said: “Appointing a managing director dedicated solely to promoting all our UK classes is a first for THB and demonstrates our commitment to providing meaningful support to Britain’s retail brokers.”

He continued: “We’re a Top 10 Lloyd’s contributor with expert broking teams built over 50 years and, while we’ve long been a recognised force in wholesale motor fleet, we’re now bringing our market power and experience to bear in supporting UK brokers with our strongest ever proposition.”

