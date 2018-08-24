PIB-owned Citynet buys Wrightsure book

The deal, which affects Wrightsure’s London Market non-motor book, takes effect on 1 September.

Citynet Insurance Brokers has purchased Wrightsure’s London Market non-motor book for an undisclosed sum.

According to an email sent to Wrightsure’s partner brokers, seen by Insurance Age, the change will begin as of 1 September this year.

Team

The message detailed that the Wrightsure non-motor team, headed up by Lawrence Shortland, will also be transferring to Citynet.

The statement, which came from Wrightsure chairman Ron Powell, detailed that Citynet will contact broker partners to issue new Tobas if necessary.

Following this all renewals and new business on or after 1 September will be handled by Citynet including renewals invited by Wrightsure.

Claims

Claims reported prior to the 1 September and currently being handled by Wrightsure will continue to be handled by Wrightsure until the claims are closed. All new claims reported on or after that date should be reported to the Citynet Claims team and will be handled by them.

The communication flagged that the changes applied to non-motor business only and that any motor fleet business is unaffected.

Wrightsure declined to comment and Citynet was unavailable for comment.

Citynet became part of the PIB Group in December 2017.

