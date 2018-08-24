Podcast: The top five stories of the week

LV’s Michael Lawrence joins Insurance Age to discuss this week’s most read stories including Ardonagh, the CII and commissions.

Editor, Siân Barton sits down with head of personal lines at LV Broker, Michael Lawrence, to talk about the top five articles this week. He weighs in on issues such as MGAs and commission and takes a look at Ardonagh’s most recent set of results.

Top five stories in the week commencing 20 August 2018:

1. Aviva denies being on big crusade on broker commissions

2. Broker Network spending spree prices revealed

3. Simply Business reveals losses for 2017

4. Ardonagh losses fall to £32.8m

5. CII targeting December 2018 for Chartered MGA status