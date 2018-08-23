Ardonagh losses fall to £32.8m

Investor report shows growing income but legacy costs hit £9m for the first six months of 2018.

Ardonagh Group has revealed that its reported income grew to £271.8m for the first half of this year, up from £169.2m in the same period in 2017.

However, the company, which includes Towergate, Autonet, Carole Nash, Chase Templeton, Geo Underwriting, Price Forbes and Direct Group still made a loss of £32.8m albeit a decrease on the £45.2m loss last year.

Using pro forma figures the business reported an adjusted Ebitda of £66.4m (H1 2017: £64.0).

Costs

According to the investor report the loss reflected continued investment into the business and costs associated with acquired companies including increased group amortisation and increased financing costs which offset the “strong” income performance.

Income growth was down to acquisitions in 2017, including its £65m Carole Nash buy, and growth in a number of business segments.The business also bought Healthy Pets in 2017.

Legacy costs rose to £9m from £7m. Additionally the business spent £800,000 rolling out Acturis across the group. Overall business transformation costs were £14.1m, with £3.2m spent on restructuring and redundancy, up on the £11.3m spent last year.

Ardonagh also produced a statement of group financial highlights.

This reported income of £275m (2017: H1 2017: £252m) and operating costs of £281m (H1 2017: £195.4m).

The figures revealed an adjusted Ebitda of £66.5m, an increase on the £56.6m reported the previous year.

The Group also noted that organic growth was prevalent in all of its business segments apart from its MGA division. It also stated that its integration programme is “on track” with Carole Nash benefitting from Autonet’s digital capabilities and Towergate Retail from the operating platform of Direct Group.

The statement also pointed to £98.3m in funding for further deals. Earlier this year CEO David Ross said that the business was focused on completing transactions valued at £500m.

Agile

Ross said of the results: “Our focus for the first half of this year has been on embedding the operational structure of a Group that is unrecognisable from what it was 12 months ago. That said, we remained agile and moved quickly to make strategic book buys and continued to attract a flight of talent throughout the company.

“The teams across Ardonagh can be rightfully proud of what we have achieved. With customers from motorbike riders through to renewable energy providers, no part of the insurance distribution chain works in isolation, and we’re pleased to see real value creation from collaboration within the Group.”

Chairman John Tiner said: “One year on from the formation of Ardonagh, these results reflect the Group’s successful strategy to combine accretive acquisitions with organic growth and effective cost management.”

