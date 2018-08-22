Ignition Select declared in default by FSCS

The FSCS will step in to help consumers affected by the collapse of the broker which went into administration last year.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has declared broker Ignition Selection, which is currently in administration, to be in default.

Ignition Select, which was a car insurance broker based in Ipswich, collapsed in July 2017 with the loss of 70 jobs.

At the time it appointed Begbies Trainor as administrator.

A spokesperson for the FCSC explained that at this stage the organisation was unsure how many people had been affected by the collapse or how much it was likely to have to pay out following the default declaration.

Extension

Earlier this year documents on Companies House revealed that the business had extended its administration period to July 2019.

In April it came to light that creditors could be owed millions of pounds. It emerged that premium finance firm Close Brothers is one creditor and was owed £2.2m. The progress report by the administrators stated that Ignition Select’s balance of £162,682 would not cover the amount owed.

A previous Statement of Affairs document, made up to 18 July 2017, listed Hiscox Underwriting, CII Group, Clements Europe, Open GI, Confused, GoCompare, Comparethemarket, Moneysupermarket and the Financial Conduct Authority and The Automobile Association as among the company creditors.

Call Connection

At the same time Ignition Select went bust lead generation firm Call Connection also went into administration with the loss of 134 jobs.

Call Connection is a separate business but was based in the same Ipswich location as Ignition Select and both businesses were owned by entrepreneur Graeme Kalbraier.

Call Connection’s administrators reported earlier this year that creditors such as Lloyds Bank, owed approximately £1.8m, will suffer “a significant shortfall”.

The FSCS declared a total of nine failed financial firms in default during July this year.

Alex Kuczynski, chief corporate affairs officer at FSCS, said: “FSCS steps in to protect consumers around the UK when authorised financial services firms go bust. This vital service, which is free to consumers, protects your deposits, investments, home finance and insurance.

“We want anyone who believes they may be owed money as a result of their dealings with any of these firms to get in touch as we may be able to help you.”

