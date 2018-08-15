Stanhope Cooper drops Open GI

The HNW broker has moved to Applied Systems using the Digital Broker product.

HNW broker Stanhope Cooper has moved software house and ditched Open GI in favour of Applied Systems.

Stanhope Cooper managing director, William Cooper, said the move had enabled the business to provide “unprecedented levels of customer service”.

He added: “In addition, Applied’s Digital Broker product has enabled us to create greater operational efficiencies throughout our entire business, while providing our customers and employees anytime, anywhere access to policy information, providing us with a competitive advantage.”

Apps

According to Applied the broker uses Applied TAM, Applied Cloud, Applied Mobile and Applied CSR24.

As part of this Stanhope Cooper has developed customer self-service access, a client app and an app for employees which it hopes will drive more effective customer service.

“As insurance consumers are demanding faster and more convenient service, brokers must meet that demand with digital technology that enables brokers to provide a premier customer experience,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems.

He continued: “Applied’s Digital Broker product enables brokers to improve operational efficiency, while allowing them to better service customers through advanced automation and customer self-service software to ultimately drive profitable growth.”

