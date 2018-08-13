Broker Network buys North West broker

The business will act at Broker Network’s seventh “regional powerhouse”.

Broker Network has bought Manchester-based broker MCM for an undisclosed sum.

The network said that the deal completed today (13 August) and will see MCM become the seventh “regional powerhouse” for the business.

According to Broker Network MCM controls in excess of £22m GWP and employs over 50 people.

It operates from three locations; Manchester, Derry and Birmingham. The deal will see the business continue to operate from their current offices with a retained management team.

Brand

MCM, which was already a member of Broker Network, will also continue to trade under its own brand.

Allan Broomhead, managing director at MCM, added: “We’re excited to begin the next chapter in MCM’s journey and fulfil our growth objectives. We were one of the very first members and have a long and successful history with Broker Network.

“We know the team well and felt they were the ideal fit for our business. Our aim has always been to partner with someone who understands our ethos for excellent customer service within the local communities we trade in.”

Broker Network bought its sixth regional powerhouse, Westerham-based Weald Insurance Brokers, in April this year.

North

Des O’Connor, Broker Network’s chief commercial officer, said: “MCM is a fantastic business and I’m delighted to welcome Allan and the team to the family.

“The purchase of MCM, an original and founding Broker Network member, marks our first regional powerhouse in the North of England. Our aim is to establish a centre across every county in the UK and we’re forging ahead with that plan. We’re delighted with the performance of our existing partners and I’m sure that MCM will prove just as successful.”

The deal follows Broker Network’s purchases of West Sussex-based Knighthood Corporate Assurance Services just last month and Saffron Insurance in East Anglia in January this year.

The firm has previously revealed its strategy to build up a number of “regional powerhouses” having purchased Thompson & Richardson in December last year, Boyd Insurance in Scotland in May 2017 and Finch Commercial in October 2016.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.