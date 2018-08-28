Opinion: The price isn't right

Ethics consultant Duncan Minty explores the issue of customer trust and pricing

Pricing is the number one issue affecting consumer trust in insurance at the moment. So what can brokers do about it?

Two recent reports highlight the scale of the attention pricing is now receiving. The Chartered Insurance Institute’s (CII) Public Trust Index identified “my premium doesn’t increase because I’m not a new customer” as the top of the insurance wish list for both personal and SME customers. Add to that the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) announcement that it is looking into pricing practices in the household market. The graph below shows what they’ve found so far.

Remember, this graph shows averages – some prices were far greater than 70% at five years, and some far less. And we aren’t just talking dual pricing here. This is price optimisation, with prices being pushed up at each renewal. Customer segmentation analysis then decides when best to stop.

Plenty of brokers hold a pricing pen. And it’s a pen that ultimately has the name of the insurer’s chief underwriter on it. Given that their name will be on that insurer’s responsibility map from the end of this year, questions are bound to be raised about pricing practices over the next six months.

So brokers need to have a sound case for the pricing strategies they’ve been using. One that doesn’t clash with the requirement for fair outcomes for consumers.

Customer confidence

The temptation of course is to point out that insurance is just a market like any other, and if someone’s prepared to pay that price, why not offer it? After all, they can always look elsewhere if they’re not happy.

That’s a dangerous narrative for a broker to rely on. Of course insurance is a market, but it’s one that the government wants consumers to have confidence in. That’s why the FCA is looking at this through the lens of market confidence.

The public really dislikes price optimisation, and especially with something like insurance, which they struggle to get their heads around

And when you think about it, the FCA’s market confidence is the same as the CII’s public trust. They’ve picked up on the same signals I’ve been seeing for four or five years now. The public really dislikes price optimisation, and especially with something like insurance, which they struggle to get their heads around.

So what sort of narrative should brokers be building instead? One that is based on some clear pricing principles and refers to key ethical issues like fairness and equality. One that is designed with trust in mind and which speaks to consumer concerns. One that applies equally to advised and non-advised business.

Of course, the real test will come not in the drawing up of pricing principles, but from the implementation of them on a substantive and real time basis. And for those brokers who have turned to sophisticated algorithms for managing the complexity of all those pricing opportunities, the new keyword is explainability. Does your system support or hinder the explainability of how it is controlling for ethical issues like fairness and equality? There’s nothing new here – both issues have been around for a long time now.

Start with two things. Firstly, make sure you know what’s happening at the moment. And secondly, work out where you need to do more, and how much more. Your main hurdle to getting these two things right will be the risk of groupthink, so make sure to include some independent points of view.

Last year, a PwC survey of insurance executives found that 28% were extremely concerned that trust could affect their firm’s growth and that 72% saw trust as more difficult to achieve in a digitised market.

It looks to me like the basis for a business case for more trusted pricing in insurance.

Duncan Minty is an ethics consultant and chartered insurance practitioner