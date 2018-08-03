JLT reveals Premier League injury bill

The cost of injuries increased 21% in the 2017/18 season with £217m paid out to injured footballers.

The cost of player injuries for Premier League football clubs increased over 21% with teams paying out more than £217m in wages to injured players in the 2017/18 season, according to JLT Specialty.

In its third annual Sport Injury Index the broker reported that although costs increased, the total amount of injuries dropped by 10% compared to 2016/17 falling from 735 to 663.

Duncan Fraser, head of sport at JLT Specialty, said: “It will be interesting to see what effect, if any, the World Cup has on injury rates in the upcoming season.

“History has shown that teams could expect to see more injuries following an international tournament than during a fallow year. If this trend continues then teams can expect to see a rise in both the amount of injuries and the costs resulting.”

Wages

JLT calculated that Premier League clubs paid out an average of £10.7m to injured players with an average injury costing a club £323,000 in wages.

The research detailed that Arsenal suffered the most injuries (54), followed by West Ham and Liverpool.

However, Manchester United paid the most for injuries (£23.3m) followed by Arsenal and Liverpool.

Premier League winners Manchester City, who cantered to the title with a record 100 points, suffered only 24 injuries, the joint-second lowest amount.

The team also spent almost £10m less on injured players than rivals Manchester United, and had only 776 total days out for players, compared to runaway leaders Watford (2,208 days).

Relegated

The three relegated clubs – Stoke City, Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion – were all solidly mid-table on both the number and cost of injuries, indicating that injuries had little to do with their difficult seasons.

While Manchester United had a relatively modest number of injuries (37), according to JLT their elevated wage bill pushed them to the top of the 2017/18 injury cost ranking.

Brighton, meanwhile, suffered a total of 15 injuries at a cost of £3.1m - the lowest in both categories. The other newly promoted clubs, Huddersfield and Newcastle, make up the bottom three with totals of £4m and £4.5m respectively.

Hamstring injuries were the most prevalent, occurring 124 times across the season, while knee injuries had the highest average cost of £613,402 per injury.

Illness

Illness also saw a marked increase in the past season.

In 2016/17 only nine days were lost, but in 2017/18 this soared to 62 days – an increase of almost 600%.

The fixture-heavy Christmas and New Year period saw injuries spike at 104 per month in January, with this tailing off to 55 in April and 19 in May – possibly due to the increase in ‘dead rubber’ fixtures and players saving themselves for the upcoming World Cup.

Fraser added: “Rising wages and the cumulative costs associated with player injuries means that clubs are increasingly looking at ways to protect themselves from potential financial losses.

“Many are now using initiatives such as a Wageroll Protection policy which ensures that clubs can claim a certain percentage of the player’s salary back in the event of an extended period out through injury.”

