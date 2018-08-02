Brendan McCafferty takes on Brightside CEO role

The former Axa UK CEO intermediated & direct is set to replace Mark Cliff.

Brightside has appointed Brendan McCafferty as its chief executive officer following the exit of Mark Cliff, Insurance Age can reveal.

The broker announced last month that Cliff would step down to become non-executive chairman.

McCafferty was previously CEO intermediated & direct at Axa between 2017 and 2018 but left the insurer following a restructure.

He also headed up Flood Re between 2014 and 2017 launching and managing the government-funded insurance scheme which aims to make cover more affordable for those living in flood prone areas.

His start date is 6 August and the appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Journey

McCafferty said he was looking forward to leading Brightside through the next stage of its journey.

“While the market is challenging in personal lines broking, Brightside’s commitment to digital insurance is key to becoming a leading market player in the future, and I believe we have a very strong platform to deliver further growth,” he commented.

“Furthermore, we have a dedicated, professional and hardworking team in Bristol, Chandler’s Ford and Torquay, and I am confident that together we can build on the achievements to date and accelerate our strategy, where we have some exciting opportunities lined up, including the launch of our MGA Kitsune later this year.”

The MGA was announced during Cliff’s leadership who joined the broker from Ageas in 2015.

Prior to Cliff’s appointment, Brightside went through two CEOs in quick succession with Andrew Wallin leaving in 2015, less than a year after Paul Williams exited the role.

Results

In its most recent set of results Brightside posted a revenue drop of £10m in 2016 and Ebitda fell from £7m in 2015 to £3.9m.

When the results were published last year Cliff admitted that the broker’s 2016 Ebitda had been “heavily influenced” by Markerstudy pulling its agency with the firm, which affected private car and van capacity.

Peter Cartwright, head of private equity at Anacap Financial Partners, the business that bought Brightside Group in 2014 for £127m, added: “Brendan is a proven executive within the industry and brings the experience and track record to build upon the continued growth at Brightside.

“He shares our vision for the ongoing digital development of the business and I’m confident he will bring a new dynamism to the team.”

