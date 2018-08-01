No consolidation spree for Verlingue after ICB deal

Finch and ICB bosses hail “fabulous” opportunity for like-minded businesses.

The news that ICB Group has joined Verlingue has been “positively received” by customers, staff and insurers alike, according to the broker’s CEO Neil Campling.

The deal, revealed by Insurance Age, brings ICB into the same group as Manchester-headquartered Finch Insurance Brokers which Verlingue bought in 2007.

“There are two really high quality regional brokers that have got their futures mapped out,” Campling summed up.

“Verlingue are a demonstrably long term player in the market and to be a part of that family is a very good thing.”

Independence

Finch’s managing director Mike Latham echoed the positivity saying the move will create an even more capable business.

“It is two large very much independent brokers coming together while still retaining their independence,” Latham began.

Explaining that both brands will be retained he continued: “Neil and I will work closely together to create a route map and a plan for the enlarged company with no preconceived ideas.

“We will take two very successful businesses with long term investment and no short term expediency required to make something that is even better,” adding that the plan would be sustainable and achievable as it looked to pinpoint what “the fabulous independently owned broker in the UK looks like”.

Offices

All staff have been kept as have the five offices – three for ICB across Egham, Redhill and London along with two for Finch in Manchester and Sheffield.

Both businesses have recently reported rising turnover and profits. Latham explained there was no pressure after the deal to hit any ramped up financial targets.

And he confirmed there were no plans for a spending spree.

“We are not a consolidator. It has to be about organic growth, that’s our number one priority for the benefit of our colleagues and clients.”

Latham pointed out that while French firm Verlingue, which is debt free and was formed in 1933, had taken time to find the latest UK acquisition it has also been buying in Switzerland.

“If the right opportunity presents itself then absolutely [it could happen],” he continued. “The transaction with ICB will raise Verlingue’s profile substantially in the UK as well.”

Like-minded

According to Campling the deal was concluded relatively quickly after an initial approach from Verlingue.

“When we met we realised that these people are like-minded and in it for the long run and once we got talking I saw this as a good solution to the Brexit issue,” he expounded.

In his view, recent events have made a hard Brexit even more likely with potentially severe knock-on effects for brokers’ ability to trade in the EU.

“A huge factor for us is certainty of being able to advise clients directly who are domiciled in the EU. We have clients in the Republic of Ireland, France, Germany and at the moment we simply ask the Financial Conduct Authority to grant us the appropriate permissions,” said Campling.

“It is looking more and more unlikely that that will be the case post-Brexit. For us it is really important to have the passporting capability… which being part of European domiciled broking business we will retain.”

Synergies

In addition both bosses flagged the further strong synergies behind the acquisition.

“One of the attractions of ICB for us was the breadth of their services,” began Latham listing credit and more focused risk management as potential growth areas. And Campling noted that there was the possibility of expanding access to insurers.

“There are some good opportunities to develop some good relationships [with insurers] that one or other of us have already got in place,” he insisted.

Although both firms are retaining their independent status within the new “family”, the two leaders confirmed that they would not be competing for clients.

In the case of a new lead the two would “establish who is best able to fulfil that client’s needs and go with that” detailed Latham adding that competing against each other “doesn’t make sense”.

With Campling concluding: “For the foreseeable ICB and Finch will remain members of Brokerbility and Una respectively.”

