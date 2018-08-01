Lonmar and Ropner merge

Brands to be kept in new combined operation.

Lloyd’s brokers Lonmar Global Risks and Ropner Insurance Services have merged the two busineses.

They have come together as Lonmar Global Risks but will keep the Lonmar brand for non-marine business and Ropner for marine business.

Global Risk Partners (GRP) backed Lonmar’s management buyout in 2016 having done the same for Ropner the year before.

The combined business operates out of one office in central London which the two firms moved into earlier this year.

The company confirmed that there were no redundancies among the 120 staff.

Combination

David Pexton, who continues as CEO of Lonmar said: “By combining our two businesses we are able to offer all our clients a wider range of capabilities and products across both marine and non-marine classes of insurance.

“Our teams will work across client accounts under the new structure, and together we will be one of the leading independent Lloyd’s brokers, with a stronger and more diverse profile with the insurance market.”

Richard Steel, previously CEO of Ropner and now vice-chairman of Lonmar commented: “Over the past two years we have developed a familiarity with and respect for each other’s business and believe that both companies have much to gain from combining their operations.”

GRP’s CEO David Margrett added: “The merger was very much the brainchild of David and Richard, and I am convinced that, by bringing the businesses together, they will be able to build on their individual successes.”

