Aston Lark buys Michael James

The Maidstone-based business specialises in the care sector and real estate and is the second deal this year for Aston Lark.

Aston Lark has bought Maidstone-broker Michael James Insurance & Property Services for an undisclosed sum.

The broker, which specialises in the care sector and real estate, will see partners Ian Andrew and Michael Allbutt remain with the business for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition.

Staff for the broker, which has around £2.5m in GWP, will move into Aston Lark’s Maidstone office in the coming months.

It is Aston Lark’s second deal of 2018, the first being for Ingram, Hawkins & Nock.

Speaking to Insurance Age earlier this month group CEO Peter Blanc revealed that more acquisitions were on the horizon as the Aston Scott and Lark merger, announced in June 2017, completed.

Blanc commented: “Ian and Michael have worked hard over the years to create a strong business with high quality independent client service at its heart – we look forward to building on this and we are confident the team will fit in really well to their new home.

“Their specialist knowledge of the care sector was a particular attraction for us and we will be looking to build on this and expand our involvement in this sector.”

Blanc went on to say that Aston Lark still had a number of deals “in play” and noted that interest in the consolidator had grown following the merger and the announcement of its intention to develop the group into the “leading chartered insurance broking brand in the UK”.

Ian Andrew, partner of Michael James said: “We are delighted to have completed this transaction.

“It was clear to us from our initial discussions with Peter that Aston Lark will be a great home for our clients and staff, and this was really important for us.

“Selling a business you have put heart and soul into for over thirty years is a big step, but we have been really impressed with the professional manner in which Aston Lark has handled the whole process and have every confidence that the future is bright.”

