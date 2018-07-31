Principal reports large double digit turnover leap for 2017

Broker cites investment costs as profits fall.

Manchester-headquartered Principal Insurance has reported a 63% rise in turnover to £6.12m for the year ended 31 October 2017.

The motorcycle, van and specialist car broker stated that it had achieved strong organic growth across all its main lines of business.

According to the firm, gross written premium for the year rose by 50% to over £15m.

However, operating and post-tax profit both fell.

Operating profit came in at £15,172, down from £327,109 in 2016.

Profit after tax was similarly reduced at £12,377 (2016: £318,480).

Investments

The firm flagged that the decreases were due to investing in software and trading systems, relocating the group’s Manchester HQ and a significant increase in headcount.

During the 12 months the group more than doubled the number of staff from 30 to 80.

Since the results it has expanded further and now employs 130 people across its Manchester, Lancaster and Dublin offices.

The business noted that its Dublin division now has an estimated 20% share of the Irish motorcycle insurance market.

Expansion

Executive chairman Damian Keeling commented: “We are very pleased to have again delivered substantial growth in line with our business plan.

“This pattern has been maintained as we continue to benefit from a significant expansion in our current financial year.

“It’s gratifying too to already be seeing returns on what has been a major reinvestment of profits in talent and technology. We were able to wring the very most out of a near £200,000 investment in IT by primarily exploiting in-house expertise in developing new software and trading systems.”

The company, which was founded in 2001, currently serves 50,000 policyholders but stated that the investment programme will enable it to handle over 100,000 policies.

Team

Keeling added that the group would continue to spend on systems development but was unlikely to see another significant surge in employee numbers in the short term.

“The investments we have made and those we plan to make will ensure Principal is fit for the future,” he concluded.

“From here on in our focus will be on investing in and finessing systems and processes to ensure that the first class team we have assembled across all our operations can deliver further solid growth over the next few years.”

