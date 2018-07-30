Lycetts awarded chartered status

Broker boss Charles Foster hails “powerful endorsement”.

Lycetts Insurance Brokers has been awarded chartered insurance broker status by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

The Newcastle-headquartered firm which has 15 offices in the UK said it achieved the accolade having “demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism, capability and ethical practice”.

According to the firm there are fewer than 200 brokers nationwide with the chartered title.

The award followed on from its commercial division and its specialist animal trade division, Cliverton having both already reached chartered status.

Quality

Charles Foster, Lycetts CEO, commented: “Chartered Status is a powerful endorsement and a valued badge of quality and assurance for clients.

“The achievement is testament to our commitment to business integrity and the continuing professional development of our people – a commitment reflected in exceptional levels of customer service, advice and support provided by our experts.”

Sian Fisher, CEO of the CII said: “This demonstrates an ongoing commitment to professionalism for the benefit of its customers, partners and employees.

“Chartered status is recognised around the world as a mark of an organisation committed to standards, professionalism and trust – and Lycetts can be proud of this.”

