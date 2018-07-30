Insurance Age

Lycetts awarded chartered status

newcastle-skyline-tyne-bridge
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Broker boss Charles Foster hails “powerful endorsement”.

Lycetts Insurance Brokers has been awarded chartered insurance broker status by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

The Newcastle-headquartered firm which has 15 offices in the UK said it achieved the accolade having “demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism, capability and ethical practice”.

According to the firm there are fewer than 200 brokers nationwide with the chartered title.

The award followed on from its commercial division and its specialist animal trade division, Cliverton having both already reached chartered status.

Quality
Charles Foster, Lycetts CEO, commented: “Chartered Status is a powerful endorsement and a valued badge of quality and assurance for clients.

“The achievement is testament to our commitment to business integrity and the continuing professional development of our people – a commitment reflected in exceptional levels of customer service, advice and support provided by our experts.”

Sian Fisher, CEO of the CII said: “This demonstrates an ongoing commitment to professionalism for the benefit of its customers, partners and employees.

“Chartered status is recognised around the world as a mark of an organisation committed to standards, professionalism and trust – and Lycetts can be proud of this.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: VIRTUAL CALL CENTRES

Most read

  1. Jelf bought Clark Thomson for £23.3m cash
  2. Majority of insurers silent on Biba's standardised Toba
  3. Insurance Rage: Twambley grills Williams over whiplash
  4. Hiscox posts rising premium and profit for start of 2018
  5. UK SME not a priority for JLT
  6. Insurance Rage: Head to head on the Civil Liability Bill
  7. Insurance Rage: David Williams

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: