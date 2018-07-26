UK SME not a priority for JLT

CEO Dominic Burke says the business is focused globally as it plans for a no deal Brexit.

JLT Group CEO Dominic Burke has insisted that the business is not focused on building its UK SME presence following the publication of its results for the first half of 2018.

Asked if JLT wished to build on the UK SME space following Aon’s buy of Henderson and Marsh’s acquisitions of Bluefin and Jelf Burke said that the broker already has a profitable business in this area.

“We do not have a strategy to build on our existing platform,” he commented.

“SME is commoditised. We do not think it is a focus for our attention.”

Disintermediation

Adding: “We will leave it to others to commoditise and consolidated the SME market.”

Burke also warned that he felt the SME market could be disintermediated as new entrants such as Amazon come into the sector and new technologies come to the fore.

Profit

The comments came as JLT Group revealed falling profit for the six months.

Profit before tax slipped to £89.4m, a 9% drop on the same period in 2017.

The broker noted that this change reflected the cost of global transformation which Burke stated was about avoiding duplication of resource and building a more co-ordinated business in order to “put the best of JLT in front of our clients”.

It will also see the business go on to a single digital platform and look to develop further as a global proposition.

Brexit

In Europe the business has also been focused on planning for Brexit – for JLT this means “operating on the assumption of no Brexit deal”.

Burke described the Brexit negotiation process as “lamentable” but stated he had confidence in Mrs May’s government. He stated that the priority for JLT was to ensure EU domiciled clients still have “access to the best of JLT”.

“We are making the changes we need to ensure we are compliant and provide consistent access,” he explained

“We can and we will execute on that.”

Turning back to the numbers, despite falling profit revenues actually went up 3% to £713.5m.

The business also reported 4% organic revenue growth and a growing underlying profit which went up 10% to £108.8m.

Tangible

Burke commented: “The group’s results for the first six months of 2018 represent a robust trading performance. The strategic initiatives we are implementing are already generating tangible benefits for our clients and for the group.

“We are trading with real momentum as we move into the second half and we expect to report continued strong organic revenue growth and further financial progress for the full year.”

The group now operates as three global trading businesses: specialty, reinsurance and employee benefits.

Specialty saw revenue of £408.3m (H1 2017: £392.9) and underlying trading profit grew by 13% to £68.3m.

