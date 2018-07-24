Woodward Markwell staff complete MBO

The previous owners of the Ipswich-based broker were “keen to protect the business” instead of selling to a third party.

Woodward Markwell staff have completed a management buyout deal following the retirement of previous owners Andrew Johnson and Beverley Monk.

According to a statement Johnson and Monk were “very keen to protect the business and its staff and give them the opportunity to purchase the business, rather than taking the option to sell to a third party”.

The buy-out has been headed up the current management team, David McGowan, Davina Olson, Julie Dyer and Toni Vincent-Panich who have been assisting in running the organisation for a number of years now and who have been recently been appointed as directors.

Johnson and Monk will take up non-executive roles in the business which offers commercial, specialist and personal insurance and has a financial advice arm.

Foundations

Director, Toni Vincent-Panich, said: “It is an exciting time for all involved, the business has been going from strength to strength.

“It has been passed over to us by Andrew and Beverley with extremely strong foundations, they have created a model that works which makes it an exciting proposition for all the staff involved in the buy-out, enabling them to become part of this successful business and an integral part of its future.”

The organisation has almost 50 staff and has an annual turnover of £2.6m.

Director, David McGowan, added: “Another milestone has been achieved, it’s a great business with strong core values. We are very proud and thankful to be given the opportunity to be part of this exciting new chapter.

“We will continue as we have been doing, looking after and investing in our staff and continuing to deliver exceptional levels of service to our clients which is key to the success of our business.”

