Reg UK reveals where brokers can access Biba’s standard Toba

The standard agreement, which Biba said can save brokers up to 80 hours of work, can now be issued via the RegTech platform.

Reg UK has added the standardised Toba template, launched by the British Insurance Brokers’ Association earlier this week, to its online agency management platform.

It is now available to its 3,000+ registered brokers.

According to a statement the RegTech firm believes that paper-based on-boarding and Toba issuing processes are not only time-consuming but also represent a significant economic and opportunity cost to Toba issuers, recipients, and the market as a whole.

The provider said that it has chosen to support the new Biba template as a means to further streamline the exchange of regulatory documentation and made the document available to its clients for issue via the Reg Network.

Support

Nicholas Phair, Reg’s managing director commented: “We greatly support Biba’s move, in consultation with some of the UK’s largest insurers, to create and encourage the use of a standardised Toba template.

“We believe that intermediaries will benefit from speedier assessment and acceptance of Terms of Business, and this will greatly facilitate the ease of doing business for all market participants.”

Aims

Graeme Trudgill, Biba’s executive director, added: “We felt so strongly about this that we made it one of our key manifesto issues for 2018. Our technical team have sought opinion from many stakeholders and this resulting Toba template will benefit both insurers and brokers for many years to come.

“We greatly welcome Reg’s inclusion of the template on the Reg Network in support of our strategic aim of driving out frictional cost and reducing bureaucracy.”

Tim Ryan, executive chairman of Ryan’s and chairman of the Biba Toba committee, said following the template’s launch that it would be “lunacy” for brokers to resist the changes which Biba said will reduce man-hours spent on Tobas, increase productivity and reduce bureaucracy.

Trudgill continued: “Our aim is for use of the template to be available across the insurance industry in years to come and by making the template available for issue to its wide membership base, Reg is supporting us in achieving this goal.”

