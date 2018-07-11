The Blog Spot: Failing to plan is planning to fail

News online is often all about #breaking #exclusive.

Big, bold, punchy stories and headlines with immediate impact.

But it doesn’t always have to be that way. And as if to prove it the second most read story of last week was about something that doesn’t actually happen until 9 December 2019.

On that date brokers will come under the Senior Managers and Certification Regime.

In short SM&CR aims to:

encourage a culture of staff at all levels taking personal responsibility for their actions

make sure firms and staff clearly understand and can demonstrate where responsibility lies

For insurers the rules come into force this December.

Intentions

Maybe I am suffering from Stockholm syndrome having written about insurance broking for nearly nine years now.

But in my experience the vast majority of stories about ‘naughty’ behaviour – with a few dishonourable exceptions – happen because people didn’t think things through properly.

By that I mean brokers started out with the best of intentions but ultimately the lack of foresight led to customers suffering and reputational damage for the industry.

Those responsible for such unintended consequences deserve the censure they receive. But it is still a world away from a malevolent approach to business.

Which is a long way round of saying good firms will already be delivering most of what SM&CR demands.

Now it will be a case of proving it in the manner that the FCA insists upon.

If it is not written down it doesn’t exist should not be a new theory to quality advisors.

Box ticking

And let’s go further. It should not be a box ticking exercise. I understand that brokers already feel they are over regulated and are suffering under a burden of rules.

The experts I’ve spoken with have said the process will not be too onerous for brokers which does take the edge off the issue. Another new requirement is though still unlikely to be welcomed.

However in this instance I think that belief can be turned on its head.

This is an opportunity for all brokers to consider what they do and how they do it.

Taking time to reflect and improve can only be beneficial for all.

It was July last year that the FCA first proposed bringing brokers under the regime. Biba called for clarity on the timing and the process and it has now been delivered.

Brokers have over a year to prepare and the near final rules are unlikely to change.

Blame

In May a survey by Ecclesiastical found that the majority of brokers were unaware of the changes.

The interest in last week’s story shows there is a thirst for knowledge. It is a positive sign and reinforces my belief that the sector will look to do the right thing.

If any brokers end up being fined or censured over getting this one wrong then either the firm is rancid and deserves being found out. Or more likely they have failed to plan despite the huge lead time they have been given.

They would have no-one to blame but themselves.

Emmanuel Kenning is a reporter on Insurance Age.

