Ignition Select’s administration extended to 2019

Ipswich-based broker fell into administration in July 2017.

The administration period for Ignition Select has been extended to 17 July 2019 according to a filing at Companies House.

The Ipswich-based car insurance broker appointed Begbies Traynor in July 2017 as 70 people lost their jobs.

An update from the administrators earlier this year showed that creditors including Close Brothers, Open GI and numerous others were set to lose millions of pounds in total.

The document detailed then that it was unlikely the unsecured creditors will be paid back due to “insufficient funds”.

That report also stated that investigations into the company’s affairs were ongoing and that the administrators were considering seeking an extension.

Consent

According to the latest document this has now been confirmed “with the consent of the company’s creditors”.

The move is similar to that delivered for Call Connection.

The insurance lead generation business also appointed administrators – accountancy firm BDO – in July 2017 with 134 people losing their jobs.

Ignition Select and Call Connection are legally separate but the two businesses have their registered office in the same building and both are majority owned by entrepreneur Graeme Kalbraier.

Call Connection’s administrators reported earlier this year that creditors such as Lloyds Bank, owed approximately £1.8m, will suffer “a significant shortfall”.

The administration period was extended this March, again with the consent of creditors, to 13 July 2019.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.