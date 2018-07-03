Two more buys in the pipeline as Aston Lark merger completes

Group CEO says broker has reached due diligence stage on two deals.

Peter Blanc, group CEO of Aston Lark, has revealed that the broker is poised to complete two further deals as he confirmed that the integration of Aston Scott and Lark was now complete.

“We have a couple of acquisitions in due diligence at the moment,” he told Insurance Age. “We are targeting brokers that are in niches.”

Blanc declined to provide specific details on the locations or particular niches of the firms but stated he was “hopeful of getting them both over the line by October”.

He added that private equity backer Bowmark Capital was providing the financial firepower as it did for the purchase of Stourbridge-based Ingram Hawkins and Nock this March.

Project

The update came as Blanc hailed the progress made on integrating Aston Scott and Lark which came together in June 2017 and were rebranded as Aston Lark earlier this year.

The integration project involved merging the IT systems of both businesses and addressing HR, marketing and finance functions with over 100 separate workstreams at the broking level.

According to Blanc IT was the biggest challenge and he praised Acturis which supplied the software to both firms. “It makes you realise just how much tech is integral part of running an insurance broker nowadays,” he said.

The business formed an “integration team” of 15 people consisting of a project manager, four contractors and 10 people from around the company to lead the process.

As for the remaining staff such as branch managers and account execs Blanc said to them: “From day one all we really want you to do is to focus on clients and service. Keep looking after clients and growing the business. We’ll get on with the back office stuff you get on with looking after clients and that is exactly what they have done.”

Organic growth

He detailed that the broker was achieving single digit organic growth despite the complications of integrating the two halves.

It has grown to over 100,000 clients and 635 staff with Blanc particularly pleased at having retained the staff in a period of potential turbulence in what he called a “hearts and minds” process.

“The biggest lesson is the importance of communication - keeping all the staff fully appraised all the time,” he detailed.

“Everyone knows where we are, where we are headed and what the plans are.”

Muck and bullets

As part of the process Graham Lark has become a non executive director and Stephen Lark has been “absolutely in the thick of things”.

“Stephen has been knee deep in muck and bullets looking after the marketing, HR, employee benefits so yes he has had his plateful.”

Blanc was the boss of consolidator Oval and for a short period of Gallagher in the UK.

He defended the integration processes he previously oversaw but accepted that the industry had learned lessons from past mistakes.

“You cannot buy things and hope that they will be fine when you pick them up again two or three years later,” he responded. “You have to have a plan.”

Concluding: “The mistakes of the past were buying businesses and leaving them alone and almost forgetting about them.

“Then of course when you then come to try and do something about it, and do the integration, it is all a horrible shock to people.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.