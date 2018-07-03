Editor's letter July 2018

It’s all kicking off: The rumour mill is in full effect, but it’s not just football that everyone’s talking about

As I write this the UK is basking in the sun, still enjoying the World Cup, and holiday season is – much like the footie – kicking off.

Also kicking off was a rumour that German insurer Allianz was interested in buying another major provider.

The key targets named were Aviva, RSA, QBE and Zurich. See our news analysis to find out if brokers are crying foul at the prospect of more tactical insurer consolidation and how they think it could affect the UK market.

As traditional personal lines continues to take a booting, specialising in niche areas is a popular and fruitful choice

Bringing an international feel to this edition is Cecile Fresneau, QBE’s executive director, UK insurance division. She’s originally from France and came to the UK by way of Australia. She reveals how she ditched a luxury fashion career to focus on insurance and explains how she wants to develop her visibility in the market and the provider’s relationship with regional brokers.

Finally, it goes without saying that football is enjoyed by many as a hobby and this month Insurance Age explores how brokers can find opportunities in the leisure market. As traditional personal lines continues to take a booting, specialising in niche areas is a popular and fruitful choice.

Enjoy the issue, and the remainder of the World Cup.

PS. There’s no August issue as it’s the summer break but we’ll still be working hard to bring you exclusive news, features, interviews and more that you need online and we look forward to bringing you another print edition in September.