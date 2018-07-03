The Headline Makers - July 2018

The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month

Aviva and RSA silent on Allianz buy speculation

Aviva and RSA both declined to comment on speculation that they were seen as potential UK acquisitions by Allianz CEO Oliver Bäte who has reportedly engaged investment bankers to develop

www.insuranceage.co.uk/3461736

Aviva or RSA named as Allianz targets – reports

The Sunday Times named Aviva and RSA as potential targets for Allianz. Zurich and QBE were also said to be in the frame.

Swinton sale: Ardonagh in the mix and Markerstudy interested

Numerous sources tipped Ardonagh and Markerstudy as leading insurance contenders in the race to buy Swinton. Both organisations have previously run the rule over the personal lines broker and could now bid.

Ex-Aviva employee jailed for 22 months after £90,000 fraud

A former Aviva employee was sentenced to 22 months in jail at a hearing at Perth Sheriff Court in Scotland. The fraudster had faked refunds to customers and put the money into nine bank accounts.

Towergate-owner Ardonagh adds £98.3m to coffers

Ardonagh Group has raised a further £98.3m in order to repay debt and invest in the business.

Insurance Cares - Looking after vulnerable customers

The Association of British Insurer's director general Huw Evans wrote exclusively for Insurance Age's Insurance Cares campaign last month.

Evans detailed how the launch of the Guiding Principles & Action Points to tackle dual pricing in personal lines showed the topic was not ‘off limits’ for the industry.

He argued that the initiative, delivered in association with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, showed industry leaders were committed to addressing the issue which has “bedevilled perceptions of our sector and been particularly criticised for its impact on the vulnerable”.

The ABI/Biba partnership is due to report back in two years’ time on the progress made and Evans predicted that improvements would be seen.

“This is particularly important for vulnerable customers who may find the process of shopping around difficult or off-putting,” he highlighted.

Meanwhile the Financial Conduct Authority committed to making it easier for people with pre-existing medical conditions to access specialist travel insurance providers. It expressed concern that some find it difficult to access this part of the market explaining that at least 15m people in the UK are currently living with at least one long-term health condition.

Soundbites

"Having recently celebrated our 17th anniversary, the timing of this development is prophetic. Throughout almost two decades we’ve focused on tactical expansion, and we are now positioned as the largest MGA in the UK"

Markerstudy Group CEO Kevin Spencer as the company consolidates its service companies into one MGA.

“[Insurance] is now a more inclusive sector than I can ever remember, but the journey is not over. As chair I want to continue to drive the excellent work the ABI has already done in this area. With so much focus on the role of women in society today, I hope my appointment sends a signal to young women considering a career in insurance that there are no closed shops in this sector.”

Amanda Blanc on becoming the first ever chair of the ABI in its more than 100 year history.

“We are not trying to fill out a geographical footprint… selective acquisitions that are either high net worth private client or specialist commercial – that is our appetite.”

Group CEO Tim Johnson on Stackhouse Poland's buying plans.