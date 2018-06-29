Broking break - Your top 5

The five most read stories of the week include news about products, aggregators and Folgate, as well as a blog from Huw Evans and the UK Broker Awards 2018 shortlist.

5) Paragon partners with AIG on exclusive wholesale solicitors PI offering

Insurance Age revealed that Paragon International Insurance Brokers had teamed up with AIG for an exclusive professional indemnity (PI) insurance product for law firms with two or three solicitors.

AIG has historically targeted solicitors with four or more partners and the move represents an expansion of its appetite in this segment of the market.

Paragon confirmed that it was wholesaling the product and ready to build relationships with PI brokers whether they have only a handful of clients fitting the criteria or a substantial book of suitable customers.

4) Construction broker calls for aggregator ban

Aggregators should be prevented from offering quotes to small businesses, such as independent builders, roofers, plumber and electricians, according to construction broker Mark Herbert.

Herbert, the MD of Construction Insure, argued that half of all UK contracting firms do not have adequate insurance and that he believed use of price comparison sites had led to this shortfall.

He has now called for housing minister Dominic Raab MP to introduce legislation preventing price comparison sites from offering their service to contractors.

3) UK Broker Awards 2018: Shortlist announced

The debates are done and the judging is over; all that remains is for the winners of the UK Broker Awards to be announced on 14

September.

Insurance Age published the shortlist for the prestigious awards this week and brokers were keen to find out if they had been successful.

Submissions were of an extremely high standard and it was only after much deliberation that the shortlist was finalised.

Please do join us at The Brewery, in London, on 14 September.





2) Huw Evans: Tackling dual pricing

The ABI’s director general wrote exclusively for Insurance Age’s Insurance Cares campaign about the impact of dual pricing on vulnerable customers.

Evans wrote: “How insurance firms and brokers price policies has traditionally been seen as an area ‘off limits’ for the industry when it comes to making the market work better for customers. Not anymore.

“With the launch of an ABI-Biba initiative to tackle the problem, industry leaders are committing to tackle the dual pricing issue which has bedevilled perceptions of our sector and been particularly criticised for its impact on the vulnerable.”







1) Folgate to start writing business again

Folgate has received approval from the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) to start writing primary insurance again.

The insurer, bought by APC Underwriting for £1.9m from Towergate in 2014, had been in run-off since 2002 but gained approval last month to activate for new business.

Much of the business APC currently does will move to Folgate over the course of the next two years.