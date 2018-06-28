Blog: Why in the age of fake news, it's hard to be an honest broker

Certified forensic interviewer Chris Norris on how ghost brokers thrive on the internet and techniques to stop them.

Truth comes as a premium in the age of ‘fake news’ where it is all-too-easy to become established as an insurance broker.

This presumption is presenting a major dilemma for the industry where reputation is everything and the internet is seemingly giving honest brokers a dishonest name.

If someone is presenting something that sounds too good to be true, it probably is. You wouldn’t buy a new gas boiler from a guy in a bar and allow him to fit it believing that it is not stolen or that he is Gas Safe registered to carry out the work.

However, believe it or not, this does happen and it is only when there is a catastrophic accident or the occupier finds out that the household insurance has been invalidated – often after an accident - that questions are raised.

Ghost brokers

In the same vein, we are happy to buy insurance from a ‘broker’ on the internet because the prices quoted are a fraction of what you have previously been quoted.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has uncovered scores of so-called ‘ghost’ scams that, surprise, surprise, play out to the detriment of the naive consumer.

For example, a fraudster establishes himself as an internet car insurance broker offering quotes that are way below the going rates. The so-called ‘ghost broker’ achieves this either by omitting key influential information that could otherwise impact the cost or, by simply issuing a motor insurance certificate without ever taking out the corresponding insurance.

A more brazen fraudster could take out a genuine car insurance policy using authentic, un-doctored information. The victim receives a genuine car insurance certificate, but the one-step-ahead fraudster then cancels the insurance policy, pocketing the refund himself.

The scam could involve no cover in the case of an accident and leaves the victim at risk of being charged by the police for driving without insurance resulting in an unlimited fine, up to eight penalty points on their driving licence and having their car seized.

They may also face civil action in the event of an accident, as they would have to fund the other party’s damages, which may be considerable.

Care

The internet is not going away, in fact, it will be relied upon more and more by the insurance industry to drive costs down and efficiencies up. So consumers must take additional care when purchasing services through online brokerages and, in light of GDPR, must be ever vigilant as to who they share their data with.

I have spent many years coaching insurance experts on dishonesty and how to spot it.

In the US, we have taken all of AFLEC’s fraud investigation team through the Wicklander Zulawski non-confrontational interview technique to call upon the subject to expand on their previous report of events but within the exploratory perimeters of the interviewer.

Traditionally, this approach is done face-to-face so that the WZ trained interviewer who would be in someone’s home or where the incident occurred, can observe the non-cognitive behaviour, the body language that is often a key that unlocks any dishonesty or alternative truths.

In today’s faster moving world, we don’t always have that luxury. So, we have developed the same techniques that have instigated confessions and successful prosecutions for more than 35 years, for telephone interviews.

Instead of the visual aids, we are now putting our emphasis upon the audio cues, even the breathing and the pauses in the conversations when confronted with certain trigger words from the interviewer.

Technology

As someone once said: ‘progress would be wonderful, if it would only stop’. I’m afraid that is never going to happen in a modern world wedded to smart technology that demands instant gratification and remedy.

However, we are making better use of behavioural science to be able to distinguish between the genuine and the bogus claims.

Truth does come at a premium but rapidly identifying it helps determine the premiums that legitimate customers have to pay when more and more people are economic with it!

Chris Norris is a world-respected certified forensic interviewer (CFI)