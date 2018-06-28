UK Broker Awards 2018: Shortlist announced

Which brokers are in the running to take home a trophy at the ceremony on 14 September?

The debates are done and the judging is over; all that remains is for the winners of the UK Broker Awards to be announced on 14 September.

After a lively day assessing the submissions the expert judges chose the top entries which made the shortlist for the prestigious awards which take place on 14 September at The Brewery in London.

Insurance Age would like to thank everyone who took the time to enter this year. Submissions were of an extremely high standard and it was only after much deliberation that the shortlist was finalised.

The wait is over.

Here’s the shortlist:

New for 2018: The Cyber Broker Award:

A-One Insurance Group, Stackhouse Poland, Thomas Carroll Group, Wilby

The Digital Broker Award – sponsored by Close Brothers Premium Finance:

Advo, Safeonline, World Wide Internet Insurances, 1st Central

Marketing and Customer Engagement Award – sponsored by Abacus:

All Clear Insurance Services, CoverForYou, H&H Insurance Brokers, SEIB Insurance Brokers

The Claims Team Award:

Caravan Guard and Leisuredays, Centor Insurance & Risk Management, JLT Specialty, Thomas Carroll Group

The Customer Service Award – sponsored by Direct Group London Market:

Bedford Insurance, Caravan Guard, Centor Insurance & Risk Management, Movo Insurance Brokers, Smart Sure

The High Net Worth Broker Award – sponsored by Oak:

Ellis David, Stanhope Cooper

Training Award – sponsored by Alps:

Brokerbility Holdings, Centor Insurance & Risk Management, Sutton Winson, Thomas Carroll Group, Wilby

Schemes Broker of the Year:

Caravan Guard, Cliverton, First Insurance Solutions, Morrison Insurance Solutions, SEIB Insurance Brokers

Young Broker of the Year – sponsored by Ecclesiastical:

Ben Wigoder - Utility Warehouse, Dan Brown – Lawsure Direct, Kirsty Wainwright-Noble - Towergate Insurance, Sam Jackson - Towergate Insurance

The Broker Start-up Award:

Entertainment Vision Sound Insurance Brokers, Konsileo, Next Risk Solutions/Quote Detective, Optimum Ins Services, The Risk Factor, Urban Jungle, Vizion

Personal Lines Broker of the Year – sponsored by Markerstudy:

Bedford Insurance, CoverForYou, Smart Sure, Staysure, 1st Central

Commercial Lines Broker of the Year:

Bartlett, Centor Insurance & Risk Management, Darwin Clayton, Movo Insurance Brokers, Thomas Carroll Group Towergate Advisory, The Risk Factor

The Broker Network of the Year:

Broker Network, Bluefin Network, Marsh ProBroker, Momentum Broker Solutions, The Purple Partnership, UNA Alliance

Broker Personality of the Year:

Announced at the ceremony

Broker of the Year: Sponsored by LV

The shortlist will be formed by the winners of the following awards: The Digital Broker, Customer Service, High net worth, Training, Schemes, Personal Lines, Commercial Lines

Achievement Award:

Announced at the ceremony.

Who will be the winners on the day itself?

We look forward to celebrating the best in UK broking at the ceremony. Please do join us at The Brewery, in London, on 14 September.