Construction broker calls for aggregator ban

Mark Herbert, MD at Construction Insure, urged housing minister Dominic Raab to stop price comparison sites offering quotes to small businesses in the construction sector.

Aggregators should be prevented from offering quotes to small businesses, such as independent builders, roofers, plumber and electricians, according to construction broker Mark Herbert.

Herbert, the MD of Construction Insure, argued that half of all UK contracting firms do not have adequate insurance and that he believed use of price comparison sites had led to this shortfall.

Legislation

He has now called for housing minister Dominic Raab MP to introduce legislation preventing price comparison sites from offering their service to contractors.

“From our enquiries, we estimate around 50% of all UK contractors do not have adequate insurance in place and this is largely due to the reliance on price comparison websites,” Herbert stated.

Herbert insisted that a change in the law was necessary to prevent independent contractors from being enticed into cheap insurance deals which he said can fail to cover the work they undertake for clients.

In a letter to Raab he also stated that it should be compulsory for all independent tradesmen and women to use a commercial insurance broker.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.