Opinion: Charles Manchester on GDPR and cyber insurance

The Holy Grail of cross-selling? Charles Manchester argues that cyber can be an opportunity for all brokers

You would like to think that the arrival of GDPR will finally get clients to understand the dangers they face from the cyber world.

It’s not easy getting a client to stop and think about cyber exposure, even though we are all so dependent on technology in both our personal and working lives.

But there is a stand out feature to cyber insurance. How many other insurance products can be sold to almost any client a broker has?

It’s needed regardless of the profession, trade or if they are a commercial or personal lines customer. Successfully cross-selling products is the ambition for most brokers and insurers but often a customer won’t go for the new product. Cyber insurance is relevant to virtually everybody.

There have been numerous articles on the exposures we all face in terms of hacking and social engineering, etc. Cyber insurance is available to personal lines customers as well as for most commercial businesses.

It naturally lends itself to cross-selling. But customers still seem reluctant to buy. Yes, times are tough, but so many of our customers have been in situations where a cyber policy would have helped.

Cyber policies not only give incredibly wide cover but also come with invaluable support for when something does go wrong.

I guess that customers can’t relate to the high-profile examples of hacking that have been seen in the press?

There is also the question of whether brokers are confident enough in this new class of business?

There are add-ons and ‘skinny’ policies with limited cover but the reality is that most businesses need a proper cyber policy that can protect them from risks such as business interruption and reputational harm, through to social engineering or an actual cyber attack.

Setting an example

Brokers also need to set an example. Insurance brokers are as exposed as any other business to GDPR and cyber attacks. The level of information that brokers hold can be very personal. Brokers need secure systems and are no doubt dealing with that if they haven’t already, but we all know that what is secure today won’t be tomorrow.

Another thought – how many insurance brokers have looked at their own risk management practices and bought a cyber policy for their own business? What better way of demonstrating to a customer how vital the cover is?

There is a danger some brokers could get left behind. Those who have not committed to understanding cyber exposures and the insurance products available are likely to miss out.

Cyber has created not just a new insurance product to sell but the opportunity of an insurance product that can be cross-sold to your clients, be they large or small.

Those cyber underwriters who are able to put their product into plain English, remove the mystery of cyber, and provide brokers with the marketing tools to help educate clients can help brokers take this opportunity.

The reality is that almost all your customers need cyber insurance.

Charles Manchester is CEO of Manchester Underwriting Management