Ceta posts rising numbers for MBO year

Profit and turnover increase at the broker.

Ceta Insurance has revealed a 12% increase in pre-tax profit for the year ended 30 September 2017.

The rise to £2.48m (2016: £2.21m) came as turnover went up by 13% to £7.35m (2016: £6.52m).

The positive numbers all came in the year that non-executive directors and management undertook a management buyout backed by private equity firm Kester Capital.

The move saw former Swiftcover founder and CEO Andrew Blowers become chairman, John Bibby appointed as CEO as well as James Thomson and Andy Elson become COO and CFO respectively.

It was also announced that previous shareholders David Quick, Adrian Waters and Sandie Schofield would step back from the Chipping Norton-based business.

Core markets

In the latest results filed at Companies House the firm reported that the growth was mainly achieved in the core markets of caravan and boat insurance coupled with managing the cost base.

The document stated: “The company is confident in its plans for the short to medium term. Sales in the 2018 year to date are in line with expectations and we continue to expand our brand and product offering supported by excellent customer service.”

