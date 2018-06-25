InsurTech Futures: LexisNexis rolls out software to tackle ghost broking

Service also aimed at preventing fronting on motor quotes.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has unveiled a new service designed to help brokers and insurers tackle fronting and ghost broking in the motor market.

According to the firm its two stage approach flags if quotes have been manipulated and then builds a picture of risk related to the named drivers on a policy as well as the main policyholder.

The data experts claimed that the new offering was a first for the UK insurance industry.

The business’ research found 29% of people admitted to ‘fronting’.

The company also highlighted recent press reports as evidence that ghost broking is on the rise.

Fraud

In noted that the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department had received more than 850 reports linked to ghost broking between November 2014 and October 2017 and pointed to telematics provider Smartdriverclub Insurance identifying a 14% rise in ghost brokered policies in the past year.

LexisNexis detailed that stage one involved identifying the risk of named driver fraud based on quoting behaviour at point of quote through a new Named Driver module on the Quote Intelligence quoting platform. It also connects and compares thousands of quotes obtained in a 90 day time window.

In stage two a picture is built up of the named drivers on a policy through over 200 data attributes combined with the ability to match and link disparate customer records.

Volume

James Burton, director of product management, Insurance, UK and Ireland, LexisNexis Risk Solutions said: “We now have the volume of motor insurance quotation data, along with over 200 data attributes to put insurance providers on the front foot in tackling named driver risk.

“These powerful solutions will help to identify possible cases of fronting and enable insurers and brokers to ask the right questions at the right time, prior to policy inception to help determine potential fraud, and if the risk is right for their business.”

