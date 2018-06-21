Insurance Cares: “Revolutionary” HIV travel policy launched

Emerald Life has set up the cover and says it is the first policy that does not require customers to declare HIV as a pre-existing condition.

Emerald Life has launched a travel policy for people with HIV.

The broker said the policy is a first for the UK and does not require people to answer questions on HIV status or medication or disclose it as a pre-existing condition if they are on stable anti-viral medication and their viral load is undetectable.

Emerald Life said this does not cost the policyholder extra.

Advances

Steve Wardlaw, chairman of Emerald Life, commented: “Emerald is very proud to introduce this revolutionary, game-changing travel insurance. The insurance industry and the UK as a whole need to wake up and become more familiar with the recent advances in HIV treatment and the fact that there should be no extra premium charged in the many cases.”

He continued: “People living with HIV can suffer high levels of alienation that can stop them from taking basic precautions like travel insurance when they go abroad. Everyone should be able to insure themselves with a respectful customer journey, without fear of stigma or discrimination.”

According to Emerald Life, research has proven people living with HIV and on stable medication can have the same life expectancy as the general population.

Disclosure

Emerald’s launch is supported by the Terrence Higgins Trust which is dedicated to the fight against HIV and improving the UK’s sexual health.

Ian Green, CEO of the Terrence Higgins Trust, said: “There should be zero need for an individual with an undetectable viral load to disclose their status when taking out travel insurance.

“We applaud this move from Emerald Life, which removes the stigma that surrounds HIV, and will no doubt encourage more people who are undetectable and living with HIV to take out travel insurance without feeling judged or discriminated against.”

