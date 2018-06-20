Turnover and profit down at Moorhouse in 2017

Group hit by loss of MGA capacity in November 2016.

Turnover at Caerphilly-headquartered Moorhouse Group dropped by 30% in the year ended 30 September 2017, according to figures filed by the firm at Companies House.

The drop from £10.77m to £7.5m knocked on to a 16% fall in post-tax profit which came in at £500,000 (2016: £595,000).

In November 2016 Danish insurer Qudos ended its motor trade and commercial vehicles capacity deals with Moorhouse managing general agent Xbroker.

The group highlighted in its report that a loss of capacity had “impacted the wholesale side of the business’ income significantly on a year on year basis”.

It noted that the company took “swift cost reduction action to counter the reduction in commission enabling it to continue to invest in the direct side of the business”.

Growth

According to the document, dated 28 February this year: “The business remains committed to securing alternative MGA capacity and this will remain a key complementary part of the business plan for Moorhouse Group.”

The strategic report also revealed that the direct business delivered top line income growth across SME liability and van products in the 2017 trading year.

