Gallagher: Simon Matson to replace Grahame Chilton as CEO

Chilton to step down before the end of the year.

Grahame Chilton, head of Gallagher’s UK-based brokerage and underwriting division, will be stepping down from his role as chief executive officer before the end of the year, Insurance Age can reveal.

Chilton took on the position in February 2015 after the departure of David Ross for Towergate.

He had been involved with the wider group since December 2013 when he launched Capsicum Reinsurance Brokers in a joint venture with Gallagher.

He will stay in the Gallagher group retaining the role of chairman of Capsicum Re.

Alesco

Simon Matson, who began his insurance career in 1989, was chosen as successor after a recruitment process involving internal and external candidates.

Matson is currently head of Gallagher’s London market specialty and Alesco businesses.

He founded wholesale broker Alesco in a joint venture with Gallagher in 2008 at which time it specialised in risk management and insurance solutions for the global energy industry.

It has since branched out into construction, property and casualty and other specialist lines.

His appointment is subject to regulatory approval and the business confirmed that he will have a handover period with Chilton.

Entrepreneur

Pat Gallagher, chairman, president and CEO of Gallagher told Insurance Age: “Chily has been an outstanding broker and entrepreneur who has led our 4,500 strong UK broking and underwriting teams to achieve fantastic client service and growth.

“Under his stewardship, the UK broking and underwriting business has become the blueprint for what a well-managed, well-governed, high performing and ethical business should look like.”

He continued: “We have a long history of smooth and successful business leadership transitions. Chily’s transition is no different, and I want to thank him for his leadership and tremendous contributions as he now hands over the leadership baton to Simon Matson.”

Team

Chilton added: “I am proud to have played a role in the UK business’ transformation over the past few years and to have led a team that is so rich in talent and diverse capabilities, wrapped around a set of behaviours and beliefs that put positive customer outcomes at the heart of every strategic decision.

“It has been a pleasure to work alongside the Gallagher UK executive team which is, in my opinion, the best in the business, and I know the team will continue to achieve great things under Simon’s leadership.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.