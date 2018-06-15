Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Insurance Age’s senior reporter and reporter discuss the stories behind the stories of this week's most read.

Ida Axling and Emmanuel Kenning talk about job cuts at Covéa, Axa selling a healthcare broker to the Ardonagh owners, InsurTech and the World Cup.

Use the link to hear their views.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

Top five stories in the week commencing 11 June 2018:

1) Covéa consults on job cuts

2) Independent brokers praise Aviva stance in GRP split

3) Lloyd’s predicts France will win the World Cup

4) Ardonagh-owners Highbridge and MDP buy healthcare broker from Axa

5) InsurTech Futures: Lloyd's launches innovation sandbox