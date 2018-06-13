Ardonagh expands into reinsurance with Prices Forbes Risk Solutions

New offering to be headed by David Barrie.

Ardonagh-owned Price Forbes & Partners has launched Price Forbes Risk Solutions (PFRS) as an appointed representative targeting reinsurance business, both treaty and facultative.

The AR will operate within the international and specialty segment of Ardonagh.

According to the firm, PFRS will be headed by David Barrie who has over 40 years insurance expertise including with RK Harrison and most recently Tyser Re which he left last September to create Patriarch Risk.

He joins the joint venture along with four colleagues.

Opportunities

David Barrie, chief executive officer of PRFS commented: “We are delighted to be joining the Ardonagh Group as an appointed representative of Price Forbes and we look forward to working closely with the various teams in the business to create exciting opportunities across the group”.

James Masterton, CEO of Price Forbes & Partners commented: “We are confident that our investment to create an independent reinsurance and specialty insurance intermediary has come at an opportune time and we look forward to this new venture and the opportunities it will bring.”

