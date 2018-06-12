A look at Insurance Hound’s most read by brokers in May 2018
Check out which whitepapers were most popular.
The Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) has been prominent in the headlines recently and so it’s no surprise brokers want to know more about what impact it will have on the market.
Our sister site Insurance Hound, free for brokers, showcases in depth market reports containing business useful expert analysis.
This May the top five most popular downloads covered the IDD, the future of motor insurance, cyber, charity insurance and legal expenses.
Most read
Ecclesiastical’s article on the IDD explores the implications of the new directive for brokers and covers the key points they need to consider, as well as FCA authorisations and data breaches.
Meanwhile Allianz’s Biba guide to the future of motor insurance was also popular.
It outlines how the motor insurance sector is evolving as technological advancements revolutionise vehicles and roads, and what legislation and regulation needs to be adapted or created to handle it.
Following Insurance Age’s Hack Day, in association with Aviva, the third most popular download was a video where our expert panel discusses everything brokers need to know to feel comfortable selling cyber insurance.
Abbey Legal’s guide to charity insurance was also among the most clicked on articles.
Finally, a deep dive into legal expenses insurance by Arag also caught brokers’ attention.
Top five
Check out the top five in full:
The Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD): Where are we now?
A Biba brokers’ guide to the future of motor insurance
Video: How to sell cyber insurance
Legal expenses insurance: Are you making the most of this opportunity to differentiate yourself?
