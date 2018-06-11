Blog: Opportunities in your own back yard

SchemeServe’s John Price insists brokers should not rely on software houses to foster innovation.

I have been dismayed at reports that brokers do not believe software houses have done enough to innovate.

A survey a while back by the British Insurance Brokers Association found 44% of brokers believe this to the case.

Whilst I agree that the broker community is yet to fully embrace technology-based innovation, I think it is far too simplistic to place the blame at the door of software houses.

I think brokers would be surprised at just how much disruptive innovation is happening out there right now.

So perhaps the issue when it comes to broker reticence to embrace tech is not lack of innovation but lack of communication and willingness by brokers to change?

Of course, software houses must work harder to raise awareness and break down barriers to adoption.

But in turn brokers need to look further than their own back yard. There is a lot going on in InsurTech. If brokers aren’t at the party, they’re missing out.

Platforms

There are many opportunities brokers can jump on, whether that be improving customer relationships and redefining engagement via advances in cloud, IoT, and blockchain; improving risk management with data intelligence and predictive analytics; or improving distribution by creating digital platforms.

I never fail to be astonished at the lack of understanding from brokers.

Discussing cloud security with one customer, I was asked to provide details of how many hand-held fire extinguishers we have in our server room. I pointed out that with cloud computing his data is held in multiple locations - but he still didn’t get it; tick box not checked!

I was once interrupted on stage by a broker who told me that all this technology is ok, but he gets all his referrals on business cards. This might all be a little amusing but I am genuinely worried. Such lack of understanding is a significant barrier and brokers that don’t embrace innovation may very soon find themselves under threat.

Productivity

We work in a facts and figures business, so let me take a minute to give you a few that might just serve to turn heads and illustrate to brokers why they need to innovate. Embracing tech can generate a 45-60% increase in productivity, 75% reduction in time to market, 85%+ improvement in forecasting accuracy, and reduce overheads by up to 30%.

Indeed, a recent IBM survey found that that 81% of outperforming insurers have either invested in or are working with InsurTech businesses. The bottom line; if you’re not investing in InsurtTech then you will be squeezed out by others reaping the rewards of increased profitability.

Those companies that move swiftly and decisively are likely to be those that flourish in terms of higher customer satisfaction, improved service, faster processing times and boosted efficiency.

I for one am ready to take up the charge and help brokers be part of the exciting future that is unfolding for our industry, are you with me?

John Price is chief operating officer of SchemeServe.