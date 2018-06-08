Mercia Underwriting releases tradespersons and events products

Both policies from the MGA available online to brokers.

Mercia Underwriting has launched tradespersons and events policies online in partnership with MGAM, Insurance Age can reveal.

The Birmingham-based managing general agent started trading at the beginning of the year and teamed up with Arag last month for legal expenses in its commercial and property owners binders.

Mercia explained that the per capita tradespersons product was aimed at companies with up to 10 employees.

It will be targeted at businesses looking for employers’ liability, public and product liability cover for the building trade or contractors who also require contractors all risks and tool cover insurance.

According to Mercia, the events offering has been designed to cover everything that is normally need by customers including employers’ liability, public liability, event equipment, abandonment, cancellation or postponement available as standard.

Mark Hands, managing director of Mercia said: “MGAM have provided us with a fast and efficient online proposition for our broker partners which fits well with our overall business proposition.

“Our two organisations are culturally aligned and this is the start of a long term trading relationship which will see other products developed and added to our online offering.”

Jason Anthony, CEO of MGAM added: “We have developed market leading online products combining the most sophisticated underwriting and distribution platform along with industry know how.

“Mercia Underwriting’s growing distribution model gets our products to the right brokers.”

