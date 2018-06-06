UK Broker Awards: Still time to enter
Time is running out to submit your entries to win a coveted UK Broker Award.
You have until Friday this week (8 June) to send in your entry forms for the UK Broker Awards 2018.
The glittering event – which celebrates the best in broking - takes place on 14 September at The Brewery in London.
Send in your entries today to be in with a chance of taking home a trophy on the day.
The ceremony has categories for all types of broker, large or small, personal or commercial, and everything in between so act now and get your forms to us by 8 June.
The categories are as follows, full criteria and entry advice is available on the UK Broker Awards website:
- The Digital Broker Award Marketing & Customer Engagement Award
- The Claims Team Award
- The Customer Service Award
- High Net Worth Broker Award
- Training Award Schemes
- Broker of the Year Young Broker of the Year
- The Broker Start-up Award
- Personal Lines Broker of the Year
- Commercial Lines Broker of the Year
- New for 2018: The Cyber Broker Award
Don’t delay, submit your entries today.
