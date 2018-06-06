InsurTech Futures: ConstructaQuote claims UK business insurance first with Facebook chatbot

The bot has been designed to answer questions about business insurance and is now available on the broker’s social media page as well as its website.

Caerphilly-based broker Constructaquote, part of Moorhouse Group, has made its chatbot service available on its Facebook page.

The bot, which was launched on its website in September last year, uses AI to replicate real-life conversations and simulate interaction with another person.

The business claimed the bot is the “first ever chatbot for UK business insurance”.

The chatbot allows customers to request quotations and can respond to specific product queries and general questions about the broker and the services it offers.

Disruptive

Lyndon Wood, founder and CEO of ConstructaQuote, said: “We are finding innovative ways to transform an archaic insurance industry into the modern, disruptive sector it could and should be.

“Breakthrough technologies are needed in order to engage with customers more fully and to enable us as a broker to live up to, and beyond, customer expectations.

ConstructaQuote’s specialisms include public liability, professional indemnity insurance, cyber insurance as well as van, office, and landlord insurance.

