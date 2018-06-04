Video: A broking minute with Dave Bowcock of Principal Insurance
The broker's MD on Johnny Vegas, Johnny Vegas, and what his teachers thought of him.
Dave Bowcock steps into the spotlight to reveal his favourite food, drink and holiday.
Catch up on the full interview from the June edition of Insurance Age where along with the firm’s chairman Damian Keeling he explains the history of the fast growing broker, its future targets and why “you can’t be the player manager and also wash the kits”.
