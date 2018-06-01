The Headline Makers - June 2018

The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month

Unrated Alpha – policies no longer in force amid bankruptcy

Denmark-based unrated Alpha Insurance was declared bankrupt after a filing by the liquidators. The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority urged all policyholders to seek new policies as all existing cover was terminated on 8 May. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3396886

Aviva pulls agency with GRP

Aviva has ended its relationship with Global Risk Partners (GRP). According to multiple market sources the move was made just weeks after the provider split with GRP-owned Alan & Thomas. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3421451

Alpha collapse causes “massive upheaval” with taxi to the fore

Brokers hurried to respond after a large number of taxi insurance customers were affected by the Alpha collapse. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3398946

Amazon “working with” UK brokers and insurers

A source revealed the tech giant is in the process of building a panel of brokers but Amazon remained silent. Research showed a third of people would buy insurance from ‘BigTech’ firms like Amazon. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3417106

Carrot moves another 9,000 clients to Aviva after Alpha collapse

The telematics specialists started the process of moving customers over in March. Meanwhile Aviva stressed it was not targeting Alpha’s book. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3398876

Tech highlights

Last month in the InsurTech world, start-up Broker Insights signed up Hiscox to be the first insurer on its panel.

CEO Fraser Edmond, who was previously broker distribution director at Aviva, said the company was in advanced discussions with four more insurers and he expected to conclude further deals in the coming weeks.

Broker Insights’ data platform, which combines technology and regional broker customer data to give insurers insight into the UK commercial broker market, was scheduled to go live at the start of June. According to Edmond 30 brokers have expressed interest in signing up to the platform so far. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3415586

Meanwhile another InsurTech start-up, Zego, launched a 30-day private hire product in response to the 10,000 private hire drivers affected by Alpha Insurance’s bankruptcy.

Zego, which specialises in providing insurance for the gig-economy, said the new policy was created and launched in under 48 hours. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3404621

Soundbites

The last 16 years have been an incredible journey working with the brilliant team at Fresh and working with some great people across the industry. I am now looking forward to devoting more time to my charity ‘Painting our World in Silver’ and leave the business in very capable hands Fresh founder Lisa Powis speaks following the sale of the business to Vantage and her exit

It’s great for Gallagher to be back buying broking businesses in the UK and Risk Services is exactly the right type of well-run, client-focused regional broker that complements our existing branch network so well. If regional brokers are looking for a great home for their clients and people, then Gallagher should be their first port of call Gallagher’s UK retail CEO Michael Rea comments on the broker’s UK M&A return

There is clearly a really big universe of businesses in the UK insurance market, lots of which look nothing like Coversure. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Livingbridge made another insurance investment in the next 12-24 months Xavier Woodward, partner in the investment team at Livingbridge, after the PE firm backed Coversure’s MBO

