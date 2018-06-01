Broking Break – Your Top Five

It has been another jam-packed news week but which stories got your attention since the market returned to business after the Bank Holiday?

It’s been a short week but still awash with big stories including more on the Alpha collapse, Amazon’s latest insurance move, commission and fees, the fallout from GRP’s split with Aviva plus some launderette fraudsters felt the full force of the law.

Here’s your Top Five:

5 – News analysis: Alpha collapse reignited unrated debate

4 - Experts say GRP’s pipeline could be hit by Aviva split

3 – Opinion: Peter Blanc on the changing fees and commission landscape

2 – Amazon leads $12m investment round into online general insurer

1 – Launderette-based insurance ghost-brokers jailed