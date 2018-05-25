Quizzical questions: 25 May 2018

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

Need a hint? Try our clues.

Insurance Age published a video series with key pieces of guidance

Partner Protection will be offered from 1 June

The deal saw Fresh CEO Lisa Powis exit the business

The business is one year into a five year plan

The deal will help network members secure bank loans