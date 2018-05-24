The Blog Spot: The march of the tech giants

Amazon looks ready to enter the market – are you prepared? Siân Barton asks.

Yet again the big technology firms including Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook and Alibaba are marching hot on the heels of the insurance sector.

And the footsteps are getting louder.

This week Insurance Age got the scoop that online retailer Amazon was definitely working with insurers and brokers ahead of a potential entry into the UK insurance sector.

This news follows speculation about what the business might do ever since an advert for a UK insurance product manager role on LinkedIn got tongues wagging back in November last year.

Silent

Despite owning the magical question-answering box Alexa, so far Amazon has remained silent.

According to the market there are plenty of ways for this pioneering business to get its feet wet or even dive in completely in the world of insurance.

It has already dipped a toe in the water with some extended warranty cover and the Amazon Protect product, which launched in 2016, but recent reports indicate it wants to go further.

What might it be planning?

One suggestion is that Amazon is pitching itself as a motor MGA. Or perhaps it could follow the lead of retailer Alibaba which set up its own online insurer Zhong An in China?

Tech skills

When Insurance Age spoke to experts last year the MGA route was certainly seen as one way they could enter the market here. There was speculation it could focus more on extended warranty.

Some commentators felt the technology and analytical capabilities of Amazon lent themselves more to broking.

They have the tech skills to understand underwriting and also, with the aforementioned Alexa, already have a platform for a connected home proposition.

The fact is these five business have revolutionised the retail, communications and music businesses with technology.

If you haven’t wised up to what they could do to the insurance sector and got on board with tech development expect to be left behind.

Siân Barton is the editor of Insurance Age

Further reading:

Amazon “working with” UK brokers and insurers

News analysis: Has Amazon let the cat out of the bag?

Amazon silent on insurance disruption rumours