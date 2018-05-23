Video: GDPR – Marketing: what brokers can and can’t do

In the second of a three part series our experts tackle marketing under the new GDPR rules from phone calls and emails to the post.

Branko Bjelobaba, founder of consultancy firm Branko Limited and Cheryl Martin, partner in the insurance advisory cyber and GDPR practice at EY analyse what GDPR means for contacting existing and ex-customers as well as targeting new clients.

Will brokers be able to cold call potential clients? Can firms still buy in contact lists? Or indeed use old databases they already hold?

In addition the specialists share their views on training, breach management and data subject access requests.

The first episode addressed how GDPR came about and the myths that have grown up around the new rules – such as data deletion.

Stay tuned for final show at the end of the week on future proofing a business under the new regulations.

