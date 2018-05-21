Fresh’s aggregator distribution model key in Vantage deal

Vantage Insurance CEO John Collyear explains why Vantage targeted Fresh and reveals pipeline of potential UK investments as buy takes Vantage’s GWP up to £120m.

Vantage Holdings bought Fresh Insurance Group because of its success using aggregators to distribute its products and its strength in niche lines such as telematics.

Vantage Insurance CEO, John Collyear told Insurance Age: “One of the key attractions was the distribution model. They have been very successful on aggregators.

“It is something we are not involved with yet and it was one of the things that attracted us to Fresh.”

Fresh’s strength in non-standard motor was another important element of the deal for Vantage.

Collyear continued: “They were also into non-standard motor like young drivers, telematics, and convicted drivers.”

Lisa Powis

The biggest change for Fresh resulting from the deal is the exit of founder and CEO Lisa Powis who has stepped down to focus on working on her charity, Paint Our World In Silver.

Staff will remain in their current locations in Redditch and Bracknell and there are no plans to cut staff. Fresh brands will also be kept.

Collyear noted: “Lisa has left and is no longer part of the team.”

He praised her for building a “fantastic team” at the broker and added: “They will continue her great work.”

The buy, which follows Vantage’s acquisition of Maybury James in October 2017, is its biggest deal so far.

Both purchases come after Vantage Holdings, the holding company for Vantage Insurance, was bought by NSM Insurance, a US-based broker, in 2016.

GWP

Collyear continued: “Our business now handles over £120m in GWP. It’s a significant increase on where we were before.”

According to the Insurance Age Top 50 Personal Lines Brokers supplement in 2017 Fresh had between £50m and £74.99m of GWP annually.

Looking forward Vantage is planning more acquisitions. The CEO said that its competition would be the “usual suspects” and agreed these included PIB and GRP.

However he pointed out that the business does not see itself as a traditional consolidator and he declined to say how much was left in its spending “war chest”.

But Collyear point out there was the potential to complete another deal like Fresh several times over.

“We have fund available for the right business opportunities and are still looking actively to buy. But we are not looking to be a consolidator. What we want is expertise in specialist areas,” he explained.

“We have deals of a similar size and bigger than Fresh,” he revealed.

